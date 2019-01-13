LOS ANGELES (AP) — A massive teachers strike in Los Angeles is all but inevitable starting Monday after the two sides did not renew negotiations over the weekend.

The teachers’ union rejected a new offer Friday from the LA Unified School District after hours of talks.

United Teachers Los Angeles called the district proposal “woefully inadequate.”

With no new talks scheduled, pickets are likely to begin at 7 a.m. as teachers push for a raise and lower class sizes.

Schools will remain open. The district has hired substitutes to replace staffers who leave schools for picket lines.

The district’s proposal included adding 1,200 teachers, counselors, nurses and librarians to schools and reducing class sizes by two students.

It also included the district’s previously proposed 6 percent salary increase. Teachers want 6.5 percent.