MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man is charged with a felony after police say he stabbed a friend’s pet rat.

The State Journal reports 27-year-old Anthony Washington Jr. of Madison was charged Tuesday with animal mistreatment for last month’s incident. Police say Washington described it as an “execution” that happened because he was “in a rage.”

Authorities had responded to a disconnected 911 call on Dec. 16 outside the Biotron Laboratory on the UW-Madison campus, where they found a woman cradling her badly injured pet rat. Officials say the rat suffered multiple injuries and was eventually euthanized on Jan. 7.

Washington was also charged with forgery after officers investigating the incident found counterfeit money.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Washington.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj