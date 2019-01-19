MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Madison, Wisconsin, Diocese is considering an investigation into the number of substantiated allegations against clergy of sexual abuse of minors.
Diocese spokesman Brent King told the State Journal Friday that staff members were taking steps toward launching an investigation and had begun interviewing consultants to review files, but the unexpected death of Bishop Robert Morlino in November put those plans on hold.
The announcement came a day after the Green Bay Diocese announced that an internal investigation revealed that more than 40 of its clergy members had abused minors. The diocese posted the names of the clergy on its website Thursday.
King says the Madison Diocese has been watching closely the growing trend across the United States of investigations by a number of dioceses and religious communities.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As Democrats vow to investigate Trump, Mueller's office issues rare statement rebuking Cohen report
- Democrats demand investigation after report that Trump ordered Michael Cohen to lie to Congress
- Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is mulling an independent run for president in 2020
- Before Harts plunged off cliff, strain dogged Washington state family
- Commuter knits a ‘rail delay scarf.’ It fetches $8,650 on eBay.