ST. LOUIS (AP) — A winter storm sweeping across parts of the Midwest has snarled traffic in several states and left thousands without power.

The storm moved into Kansas and Nebraska from the Rockies on Friday, then east into Missouri and Illinois, covering roads and making driving dangerous. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says nearly 300 vehicles had slid off roads across the state and more than 175 crashes had been reported by late Saturday morning.

By late morning Saturday, officials had reported nearly 11 inches (28 centimeters) of snow at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, where most flights were canceled or delayed.

In central Missouri, officials said about 12,000 households and businesses were without power in Columbia and the surrounding area.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for Missouri, as well as Illinois and Indiana.