WASHINGTON (AP) — The Rev. Wilton D. Gregory has been installed as the seventh archbishop of Washington following a pair of high-profile sexual abuse cases that ensnared his two predecessors.

The 71-year-old Gregory was installed Tuesday in a lavish ceremony. He was previously the archbishop of Atlanta and becomes the first African American to lead the Washington archdiocese.

Gregory replaces Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who resigned in October amid allegations that he covered up multiple abuse scandals while serving as a bishop in Pittsburgh.

Wuerl had replaced Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was defrocked by the pope after a Vatican-backed investigation concluded he sexually abused children and adults over his long career. It was the first time a cardinal had been dismissed from the priesthood for abuse.