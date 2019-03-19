AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — El Paso-area lawmakers are urging U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson to speak with concerned students before becoming the next president at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Wilson announced earlier this month that she was resigning as soon as her new position is finalized, but the former congresswoman has faced backlash from UTEP students over her past voting record on LGBTQ rights, immigration and federal Pell Grants.

The University of Texas System Board of Regents voted to select Wilson as the only finalist for the job on March 8.

UT system spokeswoman Karen Adler says Wilson plans to meet with students, faculty and community groups after spring break this week.

Wilson would replace Diana Natalicio, who has served as UTEP president for three decades.