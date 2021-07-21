PG&E on Wednesday announced a wide-ranging plan to place thousands of miles of electric lines underground in a quest to reduce the likelihood of destructive and deadly wildfires in Northern and Central California.

The utility made the announcement even while the Dixie Fire continued to roar through Butte County, a blaze that might have been caused by PG&E’s electricity equipment touching a tree more than a week ago.

The Dixie Fire as of early Wednesday afternoon had scorched 85,500 acres in rugged terrain, according to a post on the Cal Fire website. The fire was 15% contained.

“We want what all of our customers want, a safe and resilient energy system,” PG&E Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe said Wednesday. “We have taken a stand that catastrophic wildfires shall stop.”