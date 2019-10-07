LAFAYETTE, Calif. (AP) — More than two dozen wild pigs have been ripping up a park, soccer fields, lawns and landscaping as they look for food in a San Francisco Bay Area community.

Jonathan Katayanagi, Lafayette’s director of parks, tells the East Bay Times that feral hogs have been spotted in the city for at least a decade but seem especially prevalent this fall.

Officials say maintenance staff is working with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife to find the best way to protect the fields during the height of soccer season.

The city will install a temporary fence to deter the wild pigs so soccer players can use the fields.

Neighboring communities say they’re also seeing more feral pigs.

