BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A motion for separate trials for a husband and wife in the death of a 10-year-old contends the husband tortured both his wife and stepdaughter.
Sharon and Julio Carrillo are both charged with murder in the death of Marissa Kennedy in Stockton Springs, a shocking crime a year ago that led to a push for child welfare reform.
But court documents, filed Friday, contend Sharon Carrillo was a victim, not an accomplice.
The documents cite images from Julio Carrillo’s cellphone including one in which mother and daughter were naked and kneeling while being assaulted.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kellyanne Conway says she was assaulted while dining out; 63-year-old woman charged
- Likely deal would give Trump fraction of desired wall money
- Veterinarians revive cat that nearly froze in Montana
- Spokesman: Cosby's wife, children haven't seen him in prison
- Who's the daddy? Surprise in Swiss orangutan paternity test
Julio Carrillo’s attorney says the wife is trying to deflect blame.
Investigators who say the Carrillos took turns beating the girl want to try the cases at the same time. Both Carrillos have pleaded not guilty.