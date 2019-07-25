LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved quickly to form a government, sweeping out many of the ministers who had served predecessor Theresa May and replacing them with pro-Brexit loyalists.
A look at the U.K.’s new Cabinet:
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Chancellor of the Exchequer (Treasury chief) Sajid Javid
Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab
Home Secretary Priti Patel
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (minister without portfolio) Michael Gove
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace
Health Secretary Matt Hancock
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss
Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson
Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith
Scotland Secretary Alister Jack
Wales Secretary Alun Cairns
Leader of the House of Lords Natalie Evans
Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan
International Development Secretary Alok Sharma
Minister without Portfolio and Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly
Other ministers who attend Cabinet meetings:
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg
Chief Whip Mark Spencer
Attorney General Geoffrey Cox
Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng
Paymaster General Oliver Dowden
Cabinet Office and Housing Minister Jake Berry
Housing Minister Esther McVey
Universities Minister Jo Johnson
Security Minister Brandon Lewis
