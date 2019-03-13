WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has issued a veto threat ahead of a Senate vote to end U.S. support for the Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

The resolution coming up for a vote Wednesday is co-sponsored by independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah. It invokes the decades-old War Powers Act to halt American military involvement in Yemen.

The White House says U.S. support for the Saudis does not constitute engaging in “hostilities” and the resolution is flawed and possibly unconstitutional.

Passage of the resolution would be another strong rebuke from Congress of President Donald Trump’s support for Saudi Arabia.

Approaching its fifth year, the war in Yemen has killed thousands and created what the United Nations called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.