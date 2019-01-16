WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is describing comments by Republican Rep. Steve King about white supremacy as “abhorrent.”
Presidential press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is praising the move by House Republicans to strip the nine-term Iowa lawmaker of his committee assignments.
King was quoted last week by The New York Times as saying: “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”
Those comments were widely denounced as racist.
The House on Tuesday approved a Democratic measure rebuking King. In addition, a member of the Republican leadership suggested that King leave Congress.
At the White House, Sanders says King’s comments were, in her words, “abhorrent.”
When President Donald Trump was asked on Monday about King’s remarks, he said: “I haven’t been following it.”