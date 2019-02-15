WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker remains at the Justice Department, but in a very different role.
Whitaker, who last week appeared before the House Judiciary Committee, now works in the office of the associate attorney general.
That office oversees the Justice Department’s civil litigation as well as matters including civil rights, environmental and antitrust.
Meanwhile, William Barr is spending his first full day Friday as attorney general meeting with top-level staff and receiving briefings on Justice Department priorities. A Justice Department spokeswoman wouldn’t say if he’s been briefed yet on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Amazon dumps NYC headquarters and its promised 25,000 jobs
- Too big to sell: Airbus bids pained adieu to superjumbo A380 VIEW
- Unclaimed $1.5B prize: South Carolina could be big loser too
- Congress OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency WATCH
- Ocasio-Cortez learned lobbyists pay people to avoid waiting in lines on the Hill. She's not pleased.
He was at the White House as President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to fulfill his pledge to build a border wall. Trump told him to “enjoy your life.”