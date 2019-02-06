WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been indicted on charges of threatening to kill President Donald Trump.
A federal grand jury in Wheeling on Tuesday indicted 25-year-old Taryn Corrinne Henthorn of Middlebourne.
Prosecutors say Henthorn made the threat on Facebook and elsewhere last month.
Henthorn faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of three counts if convicted.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Once flat and wide on the frontier, Western cityscapes are now rising tall and sleek VIEW
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address WATCH
- Correction: Moving Magnetic Pole story
- Dog food company recalled its products, but grieving pet owners say it's too late
- Federal prosecutors subpoena Trump's inaugural committee
It’s unclear if Henthorn has a lawyer.