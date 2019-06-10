CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A top West Virginia Republican is calling for Gov. Jim Justice to resign.

Sen. Craig Blair said Monday that the Republican governor should step down to deal with the many court cases that have dogged his businesses. Blair is chairman of the Senate finance committee.

The governor has sparred publicly with ranking Republicans over a Senate GOP education plan that has brought dozens of teachers to the Capitol in protest. Justice has said he was led to believe the bill had more bipartisan support than it did.

The governor has been beset by damaging court cases involving fines and debts owed by his private businesses.

Justice told reporters Monday that people shouldn’t focus on his personal affairs. He says the call for his resignation is ridiculous.