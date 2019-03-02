CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican party is condemning the appearance of anti-Muslim flyers and posters that were displayed outside the House chamber during a “WV GOP Day” at the legislature.
West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter says in a social media post Saturday that the GOP “does not approve, condone, or support hate speech.”
Potter says an exhibitor at the Capitol displayed a sign Friday that was not approved by the party. Potter says the exhibitor was asked to remove the sign.
Also on Friday, a West Virginia House of Delegates sergeant at arms resigned after being accused of making an anti-Muslim remark.
