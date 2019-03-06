Share story

By
The Associated Press

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — A West Texas man is charged with second-degree manslaughter after authorities say he admitted shooting at a police officer who had come to his home to investigate a home security alarm.

An arrest affidavit says David Charles Wilson told an investigator that he was inside his Midland home early Tuesday when he fired toward officer Nathan Heidelberg.

Heidelberg, a five-year police veteran, was shot just above his protective vest. He later died at a hospital.

Wilson was taken to the Midland County jail and later released after posting bond.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Authorities say other officers heard Heidelberg loudly announce that police were at the home before the shot was fired.

But Wilson’s attorney, Brian Carney, said in a statement obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Wilson thought a home invasion was underway and only fired to protect his family.

The Associated Press