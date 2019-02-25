WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — West Point has suspended classes for a day so cadets can address sexual assault and harassment after a survey found an increasing number of incidents at the academy.

U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams ordered a full-day “stand-down” at the academy on Monday.

The order comes weeks after a Pentagon survey reported assaults at West Point increased from 43 in the 2016-2017 school year to 48 in 2017-2018. Sexual harassment against men and women also increased at the academy in that time.

Williams says the results were “unacceptable.”

The day is to include an address by Williams to cadets, faculty and staff, facilitated discussions about behavior and culture at West Point and talks about possible solutions.

West Point also is reviewing the access to alcohol at the academy.

___

This story has been corrected to show the increase of reported assaults came over two school years.