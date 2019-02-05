JERUSALEM (AP) — A West Bank settler group says the number of people living in Israeli Jewish settlements surged at a much faster rate than the overall Israeli population last year.
Baruch Gordon, director of West Bank Jewish Population Stats, is predicting an even faster growth rate in the coming years, thanks to what he says is a friendly environment under the Trump administration.
Gordon says there is no longer a “cloud” over settlement construction.
The report found that population in Jewish settlements of the West Bank grew to 449,508 as of Jan. 1, up 3.3 percent from 435,159 people a year earlier.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Once flat and wide on the frontier, Western cityscapes are now rising tall and sleek VIEW
- Speed limit on the autobahn? Over my dead body, many Germans say
- Federal prosecutors subpoena Trump's inaugural committee
- Blackface scandal spotlights deeply embedded racism in US
- Check your compass: The magnetic north pole is on the move
In comparison, Israel’s overall population grew 1.9 percent last year to 8.907 million people, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.