CINCINNATI (AP) — Wildlife experts are hunting for a wayward raccoon that broke into a Cincinnati elementary school and caused classes to be moved and then canceled.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a school district spokeswoman said late Thursday morning that the large raccoon remains on the loose inside the school.

The raccoon was discovered early Wednesday at South Avondale Elementary school.

Spokeswoman Lauren Worley says students and staff were moved to another school for classes Wednesday and were given Thursday off while the school is cleaned.

The cancellation of classes is considered a “calamity day” by the district while not boding well for the raccoon. Worley says it will be euthanized once it is caught to prevent it from returning.

Officials are unsure how the raccoon got into the school.