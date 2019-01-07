JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Injury has forced an Australian activist to stop her effort to complete 100 marathons in 100 days as a way to highlight the importance of conserving water.

Mina Guli, 48, had run and walked 62 marathons on several continents, but in South Africa she was diagnosed with multiple stress fractures in her right femur.

A representative said Monday that Guli will now focus on recovery, though she will continue her #RunningDry campaign to raise awareness about global water shortages.

Guli, whose last marathon was on Friday, tweeted that it was taking 12 hours to complete the daily distance. She also said doctors advised her she would never be able to run again if she continued.

“I need a break, or I’m going to break,” she said.