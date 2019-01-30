PARIS (AP) — A European human rights official says she is “seriously concerned” about extensive injuries caused by high-velocity rubber projectiles and other French police methods to disperse yellow vest protesters.

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic met this week with French officials to discuss rights issues related to two months of yellow vest protests.

In a statement Wednesday, Mijatovic lamented “the high level of tension currently prevailing in France” and said “there is an urgent need to calm the situation.”

She warned against measures currently under debate in parliament that could limit people’s right to demonstrate. It’s an effort to crack down on troublemakers who use protests to attack police.

More than 2,000 people, including protesters and police, have been injured during yellow vest demonstrations since they started in November over economic problems.