WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is expected to officially announce her candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on February 9.
The Massachusetts senator is telling supporters she’ll make a “BIG announcement” that day.
Warren opened her presidential exploratory committee exactly one month ago, a move that made her the first prominent sitting Democrat to enter the Democratic primary race.
Warren has since been joined in the presidential mix by two fellow Democratic senators — Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Kamala Harris of California.
