RIPLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man accused of sexually assaulting and killing his girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby says he consumed several beers and could not recall what happened to the girl the night of her death.
WCHS-TV reports Benjamin Taylor testified Monday in his trial in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Asked by a prosecutor whether he denied committing the crimes, Taylor said, “I don’t know how I could deny it if I don’t remember. I wouldn’t feel comfortable denying it.”
Taylor says he recalled doing laundry and listening to music.
A sheriff’s deputy testified last week Taylor had blood on his torso and a wet spot on his pants when officers went to the home in Fairplain in October 2016.
The defense rested after Taylor’s testimony and the trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday.
