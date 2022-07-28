ATLANTA (AP) — A group of voters on Thursday took their quest to get U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green removed from the ballot to Georgia’s highest court.

The five voters from Greene’s district say she played a significant role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that disrupted Congress’ certification of Biden’s presidential victory. That was a violation of a rarely invoked provision in the 14th Amendment against insurrection or rebellion, they argued.

Represented by Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, the voters filed a complaint with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in March.

After a hearing in April, an administrative law judge found that the voters had provided insufficient evidence to back their claims and ruled that Greene should not be disqualified. Raffensperger affirmed that decision.

The voters appealed in Fulton County Superior Court. A judge this week rejected that appeal.

Now the voters are appealing to the Georgia Supreme Court.