WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen met with Poland’s prime minister Thursday to discuss the executive body’s agenda for when she takes the helm later this year, including the sticky points of migration and rule of law.

Before the talks Von der Leyen, who takes up her post on Nov. 1, said she did not expect to find agreement but stressed it was important that the sides listen to each other’s arguments with respect.

The visit to Warsaw was von der Leyen’s second foreign trip, after Paris, since being approved for her post. Poland backed her candidacy.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said they would talk about what commission portfolios are available for Poland and potential Polish candidates.

He expressed “great hope that in the coming years we will jointly work for a new opening and build a Europe of compromises.”

Poland’s right-wing government is hoping for more understanding from the EU under von der Leyen for its policies. Warsaw is bitter over sanctioning procedures that the EU, under current Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, has launched over changes to Poland’s judiciary that are seen as a threat to the rule of law, in violation of EU values.

Poland has refused to accept migrants from the Middle East and Africa, arguing it is hosting over 1 million Ukrainians, some of whom fled war zones. Von der Leyen signaled she is aware of that.