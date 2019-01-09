MIAMI (AP) — Officials say a volunteer was bitten by an orangutan at a Florida zoo.
News outlets report that the attack occurred Wednesday afternoon at Jungle Island in Miami.
The park released a statement saying an experienced volunteer working with the orangutan enrichment program received an injury that wasn’t considered life-threatening. An initial response team and primate keepers responded quickly to render aid.
Miami Fire Rescue workers transported the volunteer to a local hospital.
