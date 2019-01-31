CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher is on paid leave after her Martin Luther King Jr. Day exercise sent a 6-year-old black boy home in tears.
Vicki Chen was trying to teach a lesson about discrimination to her first graders at Greer Elementary in Charlottesville. She modified a controversial experiment that a third grade teacher, Jane Elliott, did with an all-white class the day after King’s assassination in 1968. Elliott’s idea was to treat the white children differently according to eye color so they could personally experience discrimination.
The Daily Progress reports that Donise Redd-Martin told the school board this week that her African-American son “experienced psychological trauma” when children with blue eyes were rewarded.
Assistant Albemarle County superintendent Claire Keiser said Chen stopped the lesson after realizing it wasn’t developmentally appropriate.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Polar blast envelops Midwest, strains aging infrastructure WATCH
- Surprise arrival of Russia plane to Venezuela fuels intrigue
- James Ingram, a hitmaking voice of ’80s R&B, is dead at 66
- Iowa Sen. Ernst denies allegation of affair with soldier
- AP FACT CHECK: Global warming hasn't gone away despite cold
___
Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com