RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are taking their search for new recruits to the movies.

A 30-second promotional video is set to begin playing Friday at movie theaters in Virginia and four other states: New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

State police are actively hiring for the 131st basic session scheduled to begin early next year. The agency currently has about 200 vacancies, 10 percent of its sworn force of about 2,000.

The video will be shown at theaters through Aug. 1.

Next week, state police will welcome 79 new trainees to its training academy as part of the 130th basic session.

Trainees are paid while attending the State Police Academy. A year after graduation, they will earn $48,719.