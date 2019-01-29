RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill to require schools across Virginia to notify parents before holding lockdown drills has been voted down.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a House of Delegates subcommittee on Monday voted down the bill, which would have required schools to give at least 24 hours’ notice ahead of the drills simulating high-stress situations.
The bill’s author, Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, is a high school teacher. He said the warning would allow parents to have discussions with their children. Such drills have become common nationwide, especially after recent deadly school shootings. In some cases, the drills have led to panic.
The Virginia Education Association supported the bill, but other education lobbyists said warnings would weaken the purpose of the drills.
The bill was laid on the table, meaning it could be reconsidered.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com