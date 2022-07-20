DENVER (AP) — Dozens of people walked past white crosses adorned with photos of the victims and scribbled notes from loved ones to mark the 10th anniversary of the Aurora theater shooting.

On July 20, 2012, gunman James Homes killed 12 people and injured 70 others at the midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises.” The vigil, which started late Tuesday night at a park that includes a memorial to the victims, included their family members and survivors, KUSA-TV reported.

“I close my eyes and I’m there. What I remember from that night, I remember everything very clearly. It’s one of those things it never goes away,” said John Eisel.

The vigil came as mass shootings continue to devastate communities across the country, including a gunman’s rampage in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4 which killed six people.

At the event, first responders drove past the crowds to cheers, while victim Alex Sullivan’s loved ones sang Happy 37th Birthday at his memorial. Sullivan was celebrating his 27th birthday at the movie theater when he was killed.

The 7/20 Memorial Foundation planned more remembrance events on Saturday, including a reflection ceremony with speeches from survivors.