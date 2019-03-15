SAN DIEGO (AP) — A video shot at a section of U.S.-Mexico border wall dividing a beach shows dozens of migrants squeezing through a breach in a metal fence, and then running north along the sand into California.
U.S. Border Patrol spokesman Theron Francisco said Friday that about 60 migrants gathered on the Mexican side at about 4 p.m. Thursday in Tijuana and most of them forced their way through the opening in the fence.
Francisco says 52 people were detained near Imperial Beach, a Pacific coast town south of San Diego. All later claimed asylum.
They included 27 families, 24 adults and one unaccompanied child. They were from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
