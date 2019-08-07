COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A surveillance video shows a young man who was fatally shot by Colorado police running from two officers before falling and slumping to the ground.

The Gazette reported Wednesday that the video also shows a third officer dropping an unknown item at the scene in Colorado Springs.

Police have said the suspect, 19-year-old De’Von Bailey, was shot after he reached for a gun Saturday, but they have not elaborated, citing a pending investigation by the sheriff’s office.

The shooting of the black man by white officers prompted a protest.

The video shows officers performing chest compressions on Bailey before a fire crew arrived seven minutes after the shooting.

Video from the officers’ body cameras hasn’t been released.

This story has been corrected to say that police have only said that the suspect was shot after reaching for a firearm.

