TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police department is investigating a video of an arrest that shows two Tuscaloosa police officers punching and using a baton to hit a woman during a traffic stop.

News outlets report 22-year-old Jhasmynn Sheppard is charged with disarming a police officer, assault and resisting arrest. One officer’s account of the Friday arrest is detailed in court documents filed Tuesday.

The officer says Sheppard was pulled over after leaving the scene of a wreck. He says she was making “furtive” movements and incoherent statements and then resisted arrest.

He says Sheppard was taken to the ground and took his baton. He says another officer arrived and assisted him. He says he suffered minor injuries. Sheppard denies taking the weapon.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the officers’ identities.