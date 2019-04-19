CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s office is investigating after cellphone video shows deputies pepper spraying a teen and banging his head against the ground.

Broward Sheriff’s spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that officials are investigating what happened Thursday between deputies and students from J.P. Taravella High School who had gathered after class at a McDonald’s.

The video shows deputies who appear to be white amid a crowd of mostly African American students. Some had been fighting.

A deputy pushes a teen’s head as he rises from the ground. The teen appears to say something to the deputy, who sprays him in the face. The deputy throws the teen to the ground, where another deputy twice slams his forehead and punches him.

No further details were immediately available.