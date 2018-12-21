PARIS (AP) — France is bracing for a sixth straight Saturday of protests that will see the palace of Versailles just outside of Paris shut down for the day.

The famous chateau that was home to succession of French kings until the French Revolution in 1789 and is now a big tourist attraction is to be closed as a precaution.

Much of France, but particularly Paris, has endured weeks of protest by a nationwide movement that at times descended into violence.

However, authorities hope the protests are waning. Last week, the number of protesters of the yellow vest movement fell sharply to 66,000 after President Emmanuel Macron made concessions, including cancelling a fuel tax hike.

The movement is named for the fluorescent safety vests many don that are required in French cars.

.