LEICESTER, Vt. (AP) — Police say a Vermont State Police trooper who collapsed after apparently being exposed to an opioid-like drug during a traffic stop was revived by fellow troopers who administered the overdose-reversal drug Narcan.
Acting Sgt. Brett Flansburg stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Leicester late Friday.
Flansburg searched the car after a passenger admitted swallowing a small bag of cocaine. He collected a small quantity of heroin, an empty plastic baggie and a syringe. The passenger was taken into custody by other troopers.
Flansburg began to feel ill and he collapsed in the parking lot of the New Haven barracks. Other troopers administered two doses of Narcan. He received a third dose on the way to the hospital.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- New Zealand mosque shooter broadcast slaughter on Facebook WATCH
- Boeing 737 Max 8 hit trouble right away, pilot’s tense radio messages show
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- DNA testing helps police confirm Ted Bundy killed missing Utah teen
- Flipping off cop is free speech, court says
Flansburg was later released from the hospital.