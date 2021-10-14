BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man is facing up to life in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to federal charges that he commissioned a Venezuelan woman to make videos of the torture of a boy and the torture and killing of a man, prosecutors say.

The Vermont U.S. Attorney’s office said Sean Fiore, 37, described as a nurse from Burlington, acknowledged using a communications app to ask the Venezuelan woman to make the videos. He initially paid the woman $600 with a gift card.

In October 2018, the woman sent Fiore a link to a video file “depicting sadistic abuse of a prepubescent boy consistent with Fiore’s specifications,” prosecutors say.

Fiore later told the woman he wanted a video of the torture and killing of a “slave” in Venezuela. In December 2018, Fiore agree to pay the woman $4,000 for the second video.

Fiore received a link in April 2019 to a 58-minute video “depicting the requested sadistic abuse and possible death of an adult male,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.

The woman who worked with Fiore is in custody in Colombia while prosecutors seek her extradition to the United States to face charges in the case.

In court Thursday, Fiore pleaded guilty to four counts, including conspiracy to kidnap, maim or murder a person in a foreign country, murder for hire and conspiracy to produce child pornography.

A plea agreement suggested a sentence of a minimum of 15 years or up to life in prison. The sentence will be up to the judge.

Sentencing is scheduled for March.

Fiore is in custody pending sentencing.