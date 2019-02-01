MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House has passed legislation that would impose a 92-percent tax on e-cigarettes as a way to dissuade teens from vaping.

U.S. health officials have called the surge in youth using e-cigarettes an “epidemic.”

Republican Gov. Phil Scott said in his budget address late last month that he supported such a tax.

According to the Tax Foundation, eight states and the District of Columbia have an excise tax on vapor products. Dozens of other states have considered various taxes on them.

Democratic Rep. George Till says kids who use the highly addictive products are four times more likely to become smokers. He says legislators are also working on measures to raise the age to purchase them to 21 and to prevent internet sales of vapor products into Vermont.