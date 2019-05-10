CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó wants to jumpstart his movement to oust Nicolas Maduro following last week’s failed military uprising.

In an interview with The Associated Press, he promised to persevere in the face of a deepening crackdown by Maduro’s government.

Guaidó says he’s encouraged by China’s recent support for an international mediation effort and repeated his openness to using foreign troops to force Maduro from power.

The 35-year-old national assembly president, who the U.S. and 50 other countries recognize as Venezuela’s rightful leader, sat for the interview hours after the No. 2 leader in congress was jailed and other lawmakers took refuge in foreign embassies.

All are facing arrest for joining Guaidó in a military rebellion that failed to win the support of the armed forces’ top command.