CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan man whose wife has advanced breast cancer is urging President Nicolas Maduro to accept humanitarian aid.
Luis Escobar made his plea at the border bridge connecting Colombia and Venezuela where aid is expected to arrive.
In tears, he described how his wife was unable to get treatment in Venezuela and that by the time they were able to see a doctor in Colombia, her illness had significantly progressed.
Escobar says that he doesn’t want other Venezuelans to suffer his wife’s dire fate.
Humanitarian aid from the United States has arrived in Colombia and is en route to the country’s border with Venezuela.
Maduro has refused to accept the aid, and the military has blocked the bridge where the supplies are expected to arrive.