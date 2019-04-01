CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans are struggling to understand an announcement that the nation’s electricity is being rationed to combat daily blackouts.

Office worker Raquel Mayorca said Monday she didn’t know if her lights were off because of another power failure — or whether it was part of the government’s plans. She said the power was out on one side of the street, but working on the other.

President Nicolas Maduro said a day earlier that he was instituting a 30-day plan to ration electricity but provided no details.

He called on Venezuelans to be calm, accusing U.S.-backed opponents of launching an attack on the power grid.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido says years of government neglect have left the grid in shambles.

He asked people to take to the streets to overthrow Maduro’s government.