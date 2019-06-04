MADRID (AP) — The wife and daughter of a prominent Venezuelan opposition activist have arrived in Madrid after leaving the Spanish ambassador’s residence in Caracas, Spain said Tuesday.

Lilian Tintori, the wife of Leopoldo López, and her child are “in perfect health,” the Spanish government said in a statement.

López is the mentor of Juan Guaidó, who is leading opposition efforts to remove President Nicolás Maduro from power.

López and his family sought Spain’s diplomatic protection after a failed call to overthrow Maduro’s government on April 30. That deepened political tensions between Caracas and Madrid, which has urged Maduro to allow fresh elections. Thousands of Venezuelans have fled the crisis in their country for Spain.

López remains as a guest in the Spanish ambassador’s residence, according to Spain’s Foreign Ministry.

In Caracas on Tuesday, some Venezuelan journalists and union leaders pushed past National Guard troops and into the opposition-controlled congress after a month of being denied entry. They were helped by members of the National Assembly, which is headed by Guaidó and is under pressure from a government that accuses it of collaborating in a coup attempt.

Most journalists had been unable to get into the National Assembly to cover weekly sessions after Guaidó called in vain for a military uprising.