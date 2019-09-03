CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó says he has approved the use of satellites to hunt down guerrillas crossing into the country from neighboring Colombia.

Guaidó said Tuesday he’s already started collaborating with Colombian officials to collect intelligence on guerrilla camps and planes they use to transport drugs.

The opposition leader is seeking to oust President Nicolás Maduro, accusing the socialist leader of welcoming in terrorist groups from Colombia. He is recognized as interim president by the U.S., Colombia and some 50 other nations.

Guaidó has offered no details, such as who will collect the satellite imagery, but he has Washington’s support.

Colombian President Iván Duque days earlier accused Maduro of providing shelter to guerrillas from Colombia after some ex-leaders announced their return to arms, heightening tension between the two countries.