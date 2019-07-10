LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have released a report about what the department learned from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Wednesday that police now secure high-rise buildings overlooking open-air crowds and more officers have rifles and training to stop a shooter in an elevated position.

Also among 93 recommendations in the 158-page document is a policy ensuring paramedics and trauma kits are available at large-scale events.

The report comes almost a year after Las Vegas police closed their criminal investigation into the October 2017 massacre and nearly six months after the FBI summarized its behavioral analysis of gunman Stephen Paddock.

The FBI says Paddock sought notoriety, but that investigators found no clear motive for the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.