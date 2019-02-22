VATICAN CITY (AP) — Cardinals attending Pope Francis’ summit on preventing clergy sex abuse have called for a new culture of accountability in the Catholic Church to punish bishops and religious superiors who fail to protect their flocks from predator priests.

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich said Friday that new legal procedures were needed, and that lay experts must be involved at every step of the process to investigate and punish Catholic superiors when they cover up abuse.

Mumbai Cardinal Oswald Gracias said bishops must hold themselves accountable and work together because the problem is not confined to one part of the world.

Francis summoned 190 bishops and religious superiors for the four-day tutorial on preventing abuse and protecting children after the scandal erupted last year in Chile and again in the U.S.