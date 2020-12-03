WASHINGTON – The Department of Veterans Affairs expects to distribute coronavirus vaccines within a week or two, with a focus on inoculating high-risk veterans and staff members, VA officials told veterans-group leaders on a Thursday call.

Physicians and doctors treating veterans in covid-19 wards will receive top priority for the vaccine, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie, who oversees the nation’s largest integrated health network, said on the call.

The VA’s effort will be an early test of the federal government’s enormous task of vaccine distribution as infections and daily deaths soar to new heights. More than 5,000 veterans have died under VA care, along with 74 staff members, according to VA data.

Veterans and staff members in other high-risk categories, such as spinal cord injury wards, are also in the high-priority groups, according to a veterans-group leader who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private call.

Wilkie did not elaborate on other groups, and did not address prioritizing minority veterans – a group VA has said is infected at higher rates than White veterans. He also did not provide a timeline of when veterans and VA staffers can expect to receive vaccinations.

Wilkie did not take questions, according to two people on the call.

VA spokeswoman Christina Noel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The VA may hire workers to handle the logistical challenges of delivering vaccines inside the sprawling network of 1,200 medical facilities that treat 9 million veterans. The VA expects to receive vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, and it will order special freezers to house the Pfizer vaccine, which requires storage at -94 degrees Fahrenheit.

Some clarity from the VA was encouraging for an agency that has been challenged by releasing public details throughout the pandemic, said Jeremy Butler, the chief executive of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America advocacy group.

“We still have a lot of questions, and there’s still a lot of transparency we’d like to see,” he said.

One question left unresolved, Butler said, is whether minority veterans will be prioritized or targeted for specific outreach as misinformation and conspiracy theories run rampant.

There is a trust gap among Black and Hispanic communities about the vaccine, studies have found, and the VA has not detailed the depth of its outreach with those groups. Black veterans make up 12% of the veteran population and more than 22% of coronavirus-related deaths at the VA, according to agency data.

Confusion over who may receive the vaccine circulated in New Orleans after the VA hospital there told veterans in an email and on Facebook that they can “reserve” their inoculations.

The New Orleans VA Medical Center posted a phone number for veterans to call and save a spot. The post was deleted after The Washington Post made inquires to the VA.

“Veterans do not need to call to reserve a vaccine,” Noel said, and she did not provide further explanation. Calls made to the listed number reached an operator who said the hospital was inundated with calls from veterans.