CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating allegations of sexual assaults at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia.

The VA inspector-general issued a statement this week saying the office is working with federal law enforcement to look into multiple assaults at the Beckley VA Medical Center.

Hospital spokeswoman Sara Yoke says an “individual” was fired in response to the allegations but she didn’t release the person’s identity or job title.

The investigation comes as federal prosecutors are conducting a sweeping criminal investigation of the deaths of up to 11 patients at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Attorneys say two of those deaths have been ruled homicides, with both veterans dying from wrongful insulin injections.

The VA is the government’s second-largest department, responsible for 9 million military veterans.

___

This story has been edited to correct the hospital’s location to Beckley, not Charleston.