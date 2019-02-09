PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (AP) — A Utah school district is praising two elementary school students who reported to a school bus driver that they’d found a handgun in a snow bank at their bus stop.
A note sent to parents by the Alpine School District calls the boys heroes for not touching the gun and instead reporting their discovery Friday.
A school resource officer responded and recovered the gun.
Pleasant Grove police say they believe the gun was connected to a situation that unfolded over two nights at a nearby home and in which a man ran the scene before police arrived Wednesday night.
Nicholas William Haun was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of aggravated assault and other crimes.
Court records don’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.