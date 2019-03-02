Share story

By
The Associated Press

OREM, Utah (AP) — Police in Utah say the suspect in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Utah Valley University in Orem has turned himself in.

Orem police announced in a brief statement Saturday that 19-year-old Elbert Paule was in custody without providing details of the circumstances of the surrender.

The complex where 26-year-old Dominique Barnett was fatally wounded Thursday night is off campus but it prompted the university to issue a shelter-in-place alert for about two hours.

Online court records don’t indicate whether Paule has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

University spokesman Scott Trotter said Friday that Paule was admitted for the spring 2019 semester but didn’t register for any classes and that Barnett was never a student.

